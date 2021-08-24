Cancel
Meridian, TX

Meridian events coming soon

Meridian Bulletin
Meridian Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MERIDIAN, TX) Meridian is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Meridian area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTXFq_0bbPD4tg00

The Promise in Glen Rose

Glen Rose, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 5000 Texas Dr, Glen Rose, TX

Based on Scripture and incorporating the music of award-winning contemporary Christian artists, The Promise brings a modern touch to the most amazing story ever told. Audiences experience a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Jc53_0bbPD4tg00

LPGA Amateurs Fort Worth Chapter ANNUAL FALL GET AWAY NOV 6 & 7

Glen Rose, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 2439 U.S. 67, Glen Rose, TX 76043

Fort Worth LPGA AGA Annual Fall Classic at Squaw Valley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nDzGD_0bbPD4tg00

August Wine Club Dinner ft. The Olive Branch

Valley Mills, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1686 FM1637, Valley Mills, TX

Join us for this month's wine club dinner ft. The Olive Branch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGxNB_0bbPD4tg00

Return 2 Passion; From Boardroom To Your Bedroom - Waco

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Waco, TX 76633

Boardroom taking priority in your relationship? Your partner in bed with business rather than you? This workshop will reignite your passion!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5x0a_0bbPD4tg00

Regain Power over Bulimia and Binge Eating - Live Event With Emma Lund

China Spring, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Waco, Waco, TX 76633

FINALLY... Discover 4 Modern Techniques That Outdated Therapists Don't Know, To Stop Binge Eating & Beat Bulimia For Good.

