Wetumka events coming soon

(WETUMKA, OK) Wetumka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wetumka:

Laughs at the Orpheum Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W 7th St, Okmulgee, OK

Laughs at the Orpheum at Orpheum Theatre, 210 W 7th St, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Annual Nichols Park Pre-Labor Day Clean-up Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Henryetta, OK

Help keep our park beautiful and for all to enjoy

Graveside Sasakwa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dreadfulwater former Seminole resident departed this life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 50 years. She was born on May 23, 1971 to Jimmy...

True North Basecamp Camp WOW October 14-17, 2021 Stuart, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd, Stuart, OK 74570

Camp WOW | 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd | Stuart, OK 74570

Mobile Axe Throwing Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Mobile Axe Throwing at Brasier’s Bar and Lounge . Lumberjack Attack is excited to bring axe throwing to the area ! This event is for any age from 8 years old and up . It’s free this time but tips...