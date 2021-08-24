Wetumka events coming soon
(WETUMKA, OK) Wetumka is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wetumka:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 210 W 7th St, Okmulgee, OK
Laughs at the Orpheum at Orpheum Theatre, 210 W 7th St, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM
Address: Henryetta, OK
Help keep our park beautiful and for all to enjoy
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM
Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dreadfulwater former Seminole resident departed this life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 50 years. She was born on May 23, 1971 to Jimmy...
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Address: 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd, Stuart, OK 74570
Camp WOW | 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd | Stuart, OK 74570
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Mobile Axe Throwing at Brasier’s Bar and Lounge . Lumberjack Attack is excited to bring axe throwing to the area ! This event is for any age from 8 years old and up . It’s free this time but tips...
