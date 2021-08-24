Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wetumka, OK

Wetumka events coming soon

Posted by 
Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 7 days ago

(WETUMKA, OK) Wetumka is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Wetumka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4biHQU_0bbPCyci00

Laughs at the Orpheum

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 210 W 7th St, Okmulgee, OK

Laughs at the Orpheum at Orpheum Theatre, 210 W 7th St, Okmulgee, OK 74447, Okmulgee, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CENH5_0bbPCyci00

Annual Nichols Park Pre-Labor Day Clean-up

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: Henryetta, OK

Help keep our park beautiful and for all to enjoy

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TsqGC_0bbPCyci00

Graveside

Sasakwa, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dorthea Lynn Zamitalo Dreadfulwater former Seminole resident departed this life on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the age of 50 years. She was born on May 23, 1971 to Jimmy...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWScc_0bbPCyci00

True North Basecamp Camp WOW October 14-17, 2021

Stuart, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd, Stuart, OK 74570

Camp WOW | 8256 Diagonal 1500 Rd | Stuart, OK 74570

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPRxb_0bbPCyci00

Mobile Axe Throwing

Okmulgee, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Mobile Axe Throwing at Brasier’s Bar and Lounge . Lumberjack Attack is excited to bring axe throwing to the area ! This event is for any age from 8 years old and up . It’s free this time but tips...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
61
Followers
203
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Okmulgee, OK
City
Henryetta, OK
City
Seminole, OK
City
Wetumka, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Rd Stuart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek events calendar

1. Reiki Master Level Class; 2. Illeagles - The premier tribute to the music of the Eagles; 3. SUNDAY FUNDAY | Live DJs, Games in the Beer Garden, & Bottomless Mimosas!; 4. Savvi Social; 5. Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE;
Stokes County, NCthestokesnews.com

What’s Going On

Editor’s Note: Events listed in the calendar must be submitted in writing; you can email the information to neill.caldwell@thestokesnews. The deadline is 3 p.m. Monday. The calendar is reserved for non-profit organizations, school and community events. Ongoing calendar items published as space allows. (If you have a legal requirement to publish an announcement, you must purchase advertising space.)
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Oklahoma Statevisitmuskogee.com

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning

Oklahoma Festival of Ballooning is an annual event that takes place on the third weekend of August at Hatbox Field in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Over 30 balloons rise over Muskogee County, creating a beautiful panorama of the dotted sky. The three-day festival runs from 6 pm to 9 pm on Friday and Sunday, on Saturday it runs in the morning from 7 am to 9 am.
Crystal City, MOmymoinfo.com

Twin City Days Crystal City family events

(Crystal City) Twin City Days is less than a month away, and area businesses are getting their plans together for the festival’s return. On Friday, September 10th, Crystal City Park will host some family-friendly events. One of those is the returning Bike Ride Activities, which include a family bicycle ride around town. Chris Creed with Pedal and Pi in Crystal City and Living Life on Two Wheels says it should be a good time.
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

Despite 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village of Mahomet is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival Aug. 27 and 28. With an expanded open area next to the Village Administration Building, located at 503 E. Main Street, Mahomet Music Fest will have two stages of music, with national and local artists, to fill up both afternoon and evening hours.
Iowa StateMix 94.7 KMCH

Petersburg Celebrating 150 Years with Labor Day Weekend Concert

Petersburg will be celebrating its 150th anniversary with a Labor Day weekend concert. The Petersburg Commercial Club will be hosting a Back Field Country Bash on Sunday, September 5th. The event will kick off with a parade at 3:30 pm, with 300th Avenue temporarily closed from 3:30 to 4:30 pm...
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Platte City, MOplattecountylandmark.com

Concert at the courthouse

Cherry Bomb to perform Saturday night on courthouse lawn. The last summer music concert of 2021 is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the lawn of the Platte County Courthouse on Main Street downtown Platte City. Featured performer on Saturday is the group known...
Watertown, WIWatertown Daily Times

In Times Square

Riverfest is rollingI’m writing this week’s column on Thursday, mid-day, and as of now, everything for the 34th Watertown Riverfest celebration is coming together well. This year has been more of a struggle than usual because of many factors, not the least of which has been the year 2020 when the pandemic kept the festival from being presented.
Black Mountain, NCBlack Mountain News

The Sourwood Festival returns

The widely anticipated Sourwood Festival returns to Black Mountain this August after its cancellation last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Black Mountain Mayor Larry Harris said he hopes the new variant of the virus will not affect the festivities in any way. "It's a big time," he said. "The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy