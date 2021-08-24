Cancel
Garberville, CA

Live events on the horizon in Garberville

Posted by 
Garberville News Alert
 7 days ago

(GARBERVILLE, CA) Live events are lining up on the Garberville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Garberville:

Family Empowerment

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Any parent is welcome. There is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Nikki Waldon at 984-8089 or nikki@laytonville.org.

Northern Nights Music Festival 2022

Piercy, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Jul 07, 10:00 AM

Address: 83950 Road 442 E, Piercy, CA 95587

Returning for our 8th year, and with it, our most exciting, diverse, and remarkable lineup the festival has ever celebrated!

Garberville Farmers Market

Garberville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 766 Locust St, Garberville, CA

Season: Spring, Summer and Fall Market Hours: May 7 - November, 2021Friday, 11am - 3pm Location:Church Street and the Town Square

GrowDozer Challenge Award Ceremony with Mr. Vegas & Charly Black

Redway, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 59 Rusk Lane, Redway, CA 95560

Join us to discover which Grower expressed Ice Cream Cake to its full genetic potential, and who will take home the customized Ford F-450!

RV - Online Friday Story Time

Covelo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 23925 Howard St, Covelo, CA

Friday Storytime 2:00 pm - 2:30 pm Children of all ages and their grownups are welcome to join us for a half hour every week of stories, discussion and more while building early literacy skills...

