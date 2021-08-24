Cancel
Marvell, AR

Live events on the horizon in Marvell

Marvell Today
Marvell Today
 7 days ago

(MARVELL, AR) Live events are coming to Marvell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marvell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ckgqs_0bbPCvyX00

Building For Tomorrow: E.C. Morris, Centennial Church, and the Black Baptists During Jim Crow

Helena, Helena-West Helena, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 141 Cherry St, Helena, AR

The Delta Cultural Center would like to invite everyone to the Ceremony for the Grand Opening of Building For Tomorrow: E.C. Morris, Centennial Church and the Black Baptists During Jim Crow. There...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I4Eqb_0bbPCvyX00

NSA Varsity Football @ Lee Academy

Marianna, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 756-1390 State Hwy 243, Marianna, AR

The Lee Academy (Marianna, AR) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. North Sunflower Academy (Drew, MS) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GaZZi_0bbPCvyX00

2021 Front Porch Blues Bash

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 223 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

Be a part of the Legendary Front Porch Blues Bash sponsored by the Delta Cultural Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PWNsE_0bbPCvyX00

Patios, Pools, & the Invention of the American Backyard Exhibition

Helena, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 141 Cherry Street, Helena-West Helena, AR 72342

The Smithsonian Traveling Exhibition celebrating the invention of the American backyard is coming to the Delta Cultural Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWM7i_0bbPCvyX00

Grand Prairie Farmers Market | Stuttgart Chamber Pavillion

Stuttgart, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 507 S Main St, Stuttgart, AR

The Grand Prairie Farmers Market is open on Thursdays from 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon unless products sell out. The market is located at the Stuttgart Chamber...

