Waurika, OK

Live events on the horizon in Waurika

Waurika News Beat
 7 days ago

(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waurika:

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner || 10/08

Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 10852 West FM 171, Wichita Falls, TX 76305

The evening includes a farm tour and dinner at the Morath Orchard in Charlie, TX. The dinner includes four courses using local ingredients.

Western Spirit Celebration

Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Join the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center this year as they revive a Duncan tradition. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is bringing the Western Spirit Celebration back to town. The day starts with...

Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival

Duncan, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 828B W. Main St., Duncan, OK 73533

The event is hosted by Main Street Duncan, Inc, a non-profit org.dedicated to promoting and preserving the downtown Duncan historic district

Waurika News Beat

Waurika, OK
With Waurika News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

