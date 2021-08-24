Live events on the horizon in Waurika

(WAURIKA, OK) Waurika has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Waurika:

Morath Orchard Farm to Table Dinner || 10/08 Wichita Falls, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 10852 West FM 171, Wichita Falls, TX 76305

The evening includes a farm tour and dinner at the Morath Orchard in Charlie, TX. The dinner includes four courses using local ingredients.

Western Spirit Celebration Duncan, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1000 Chisholm Trail Pkwy, Duncan, OK

Join the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center this year as they revive a Duncan tradition. The Chisholm Trail Heritage Center is bringing the Western Spirit Celebration back to town. The day starts with...

Wine'n on the Chisholm Trail Festival Duncan, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 828B W. Main St., Duncan, OK 73533

The event is hosted by Main Street Duncan, Inc, a non-profit org.dedicated to promoting and preserving the downtown Duncan historic district