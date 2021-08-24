Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, OH

Kingsville calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Kingsville Post
Kingsville Post
 7 days ago

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingsville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aynI7_0bbPCjd300

Madison Varsity Football @ Lakeside

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6600 Sanborn Rd, Ashtabula, OH

The Lakeside (Ashtabula, OH) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Madison (OH) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIEhC_0bbPCjd300

Extra Summer Concert - Nicely Done

Conneaut, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1025 Buffalo St, Conneaut, OH

Nicely Done got rained out twice and are returning on August 28 to finish their concert. Show starts at 5 PM following the gallery exhibit reception. The reception is for Mapping the Historic Port...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5Whw_0bbPCjd300

Conneaut Farmers Market

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Ashtabula, OH

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:280 Park Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l7rWp_0bbPCjd300

Daily Mass - August 25, 2021

Kingsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 3700 OH-193, Kingsville, OH

join us for the 9:30 am Daily Mass on August 25, 2021, livestreamed from St. Andrew Bobola in Sheffield Twp., Ohio

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOq28_0bbPCjd300

Ashtabula county community networking event

Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lakeshore Dr, Ashtabula, OH

An event to introduce your business and network with other local businesses in hopes to grow together in building a stronger community

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Kingsville Post

Kingsville Post

Kingsville, OH
37
Followers
241
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Madison, OH
Ashtabula, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Conneaut, OH
City
Buffalo, OH
Conneaut, OH
Government
City
Ashtabula, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy