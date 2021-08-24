Kingsville calendar: Events coming up

(KINGSVILLE, OH) Kingsville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Kingsville:

Madison Varsity Football @ Lakeside Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 6600 Sanborn Rd, Ashtabula, OH

The Lakeside (Ashtabula, OH) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Madison (OH) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Extra Summer Concert - Nicely Done Conneaut, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1025 Buffalo St, Conneaut, OH

Nicely Done got rained out twice and are returning on August 28 to finish their concert. Show starts at 5 PM following the gallery exhibit reception. The reception is for Mapping the Historic Port...

Conneaut Farmers Market Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: Ashtabula, OH

Season: Summer Market Hours: June 19 - October 9, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:280 Park Avenue

Daily Mass - August 25, 2021 Kingsville, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: 3700 OH-193, Kingsville, OH

join us for the 9:30 am Daily Mass on August 25, 2021, livestreamed from St. Andrew Bobola in Sheffield Twp., Ohio

Ashtabula county community networking event Ashtabula, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: Lakeshore Dr, Ashtabula, OH

An event to introduce your business and network with other local businesses in hopes to grow together in building a stronger community