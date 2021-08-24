Winona events calendar

(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winona:

Franklin Transit live West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Franklin Transit live at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO 65775, West Plains, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Pool Tournament Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1065 E Walnut St, Ellington, MO

POOL TOURNAMENT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!! 2:00 PM sign up time 3:00 PM start time $10.00 buy in per person Pool Tournament Rules will be given out at the time of sign up. Bucket specials during the...

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk Piedmont, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.

Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable...

2021 Summer Concert Series – Kirk Pierce Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

Are you ready to enjoy live music again? We are too! Join us for our 2021 Summer Concert Series featuring the best local bands, right here at Echo Bluff State Park! Bring your blanket or lawn...