Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Winona, MO

Winona events calendar

Posted by 
Winona News Beat
Winona News Beat
 7 days ago

(WINONA, MO) Live events are lining up on the Winona calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Winona:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dasSh_0bbPCf6900

Franklin Transit live

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO

Franklin Transit live at Wages Brewing Company, 1382 Bill Virdon Blvd, West Plains, MO 65775, West Plains, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 07:00 pm to 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MkHmU_0bbPCf6900

Pool Tournament

Ellington, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1065 E Walnut St, Ellington, MO

POOL TOURNAMENT OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!! 2:00 PM sign up time 3:00 PM start time $10.00 buy in per person Pool Tournament Rules will be given out at the time of sign up. Bucket specials during the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ds7Cp_0bbPCf6900

Sonda Ellis Moore 9th Annual Memorial 5K Run/Walk

Piedmont, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Address: 420 Piedmont Ave, Piedmont, MO 63957

The Sonda Ellis Moore Memorial Scholarship Fund was established to honor the life and service of Sonda Ellis Moore.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVA1Q_0bbPCf6900

Smart Start: Developing a Successful Business

West Plains, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Do you dream of starting your own business, but don’t know where to begin? How do you validate your startup idea before you quit you day job? What chance does your idea have of being profitable...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=165rWe_0bbPCf6900

2021 Summer Concert Series – Kirk Pierce

Eminence, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 34489 Echo Bluff Drive, Eminence, MO

Are you ready to enjoy live music again? We are too! Join us for our 2021 Summer Concert Series featuring the best local bands, right here at Echo Bluff State Park! Bring your blanket or lawn...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Winona News Beat

Winona News Beat

Winona, MO
24
Followers
198
Post
694
Views
ABOUT

With Winona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
City
Winona, MO
City
Piedmont, MO
Local
Missouri Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mo Franklin Transit#Wages Brewing Company#Pool Tournament Rules
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy