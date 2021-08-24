Cancel
Silver Bay, MN

What’s up Silver Bay: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Silver Bay Times
Silver Bay Times
 7 days ago

(SILVER BAY, MN) Silver Bay is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Silver Bay:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JaAC3_0bbPCagW00

Temperance River Bike and Hike

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

The Temperance River Bike and hike is a guided trip where guests will experience riding a 2.1-mile section of the Gitchi Gami State Trail.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ynjcg_0bbPCagW00

Inland Kayaking (Morning)

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 Minnesota 61, Tofte, MN 55615

Join us for some inland kayaking on the beautiful inland lake in Superior National Forest.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S0fiu_0bbPCagW00

Two Harbors City Band Summer Concerts

Two Harbors, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Two Harbors, MN

Organized in 1897, the Two Harbors City Band is entering its 114th year of providing music. The 40-member group is a concert band. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, sit back and enjoy!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phovu_0bbPCagW00

Guided Sea Kayak Tour (Noon)

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 7192 West Hwy-61, Tofte, Minnesota 55615

Paddle along the scenic shoreline of Lake Superior with one of our expert kayak guides.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15931q_0bbPCagW00

Guided Hike at Carlton Peak

Tofte, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7192 West Hwy-61, Tofte, Minnesota 55615

The impressive Carlton Peak is visible from the Bluefin Bay Family of Resorts and now this is your chance to climb to the top!

Learn More

