Monday evening a frightening moment unfolded in a tiny Ohio town that was caught on video by many people. It was just before 7 P.M. last Monday evening when a semi-truck somehow got stuck on the railroad crossing on West Sycamore Street in the small town of Columbus Grove, Ohio. Exactly how the truck driver got stuck on the tracks is unclear. However, hometownstations.com received this info from the Putnam Sheriff's Office,