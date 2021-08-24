Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cushing, TX

Events on the Cushing calendar

Posted by 
Cushing Post
Cushing Post
 7 days ago

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cushing:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vfwo7_0bbPCTSJ00

Nacogdoches Gun Show

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Nacogdoches Gun Show data and specifics can be found at the promoters website. Please always check with the promoter before the show for last minute changes. Back to Texas Gun Shows COVID-19...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KoalB_0bbPCTSJ00

Shriners Circus

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3805 NW Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX

The circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, tigers and elephants. The circus performances are held as a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qokod_0bbPCTSJ00

La Havana night with Big Tony from Espinosa Cigars

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 E Main St, Nacogdoches, TX

Join us @ the lounge with Big Tony from Espinosa cigars! We will have some Delicious food, Cold beverages & Great company!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bvZBX_0bbPCTSJ00

Fairfield Varsity Football @ Rusk

Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Salem Rd, Rusk, TX

The Rusk (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Fairfield (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30804I_0bbPCTSJ00

Dog Daze of Summer--Dog Merch Release Party!

Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 138 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX

THE TIME HAS FINALLY COME! Y'all have been asking for it and now we have it! DOG MERCH IS HERE! Come celebrate the Dog Daze of Summer with us at Fredonia Brewery and bring your furry friend with...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cushing Post

Cushing Post

Cushing, TX
23
Followers
197
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Cushing Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Fairfield, TX
City
Rusk, TX
City
Cushing, TX
Nacogdoches, TX
Government
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acrobats#Elephants#Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy