Events on the Cushing calendar

(CUSHING, TX) Cushing is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cushing:

Nacogdoches Gun Show Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

The Nacogdoches Gun Show data and specifics can be found at the promoters website. Please always check with the promoter before the show for last minute changes. Back to Texas Gun Shows COVID-19...

Shriners Circus Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3805 NW Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX

The circus features performers from the Jordan World Circus, a Las Vegas-based troupe with acts including acrobats, aerialists, clowns, tigers and elephants. The circus performances are held as a...

La Havana night with Big Tony from Espinosa Cigars Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 325 E Main St, Nacogdoches, TX

Join us @ the lounge with Big Tony from Espinosa cigars! We will have some Delicious food, Cold beverages & Great company!

Fairfield Varsity Football @ Rusk Rusk, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 800 Salem Rd, Rusk, TX

The Rusk (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Fairfield (TX) on Friday, August 27 @ 7:30p.

Dog Daze of Summer--Dog Merch Release Party! Nacogdoches, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 138 N Mound St, Nacogdoches, TX

THE TIME HAS FINALLY COME! Y'all have been asking for it and now we have it! DOG MERCH IS HERE! Come celebrate the Dog Daze of Summer with us at Fredonia Brewery and bring your furry friend with...