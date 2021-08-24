Duncan calendar: What's coming up

(DUNCAN, AZ) Duncan is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Duncan:

Annual Gila Valley Cowboy Poetry and Music Gathering Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1051 W Thatcher Blvd, Safford, AZ

And They All Came West . . . cowboy poets, storytellers, singers, starlight concert followed by campfire jam session, performances, Dolan Ellis, cowboy breakfast & BBQ, Cowboy Church.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gila Valley Food Coalition - Marketing & Social Media Basics Workshop Safford, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 808 South 7th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546

Learn to create a brand story, establish an online presence, improve Facebook and Instagram posts - no previous experience needed!!