Live events on the horizon in Mona

(MONA, UT) Mona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mona area:

5k race Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

I have run this marathon, and I want to add my comments about it. Number of comments: 2 td Average Ratings: Course -

Runtastic MT NEBO Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1050 S Main St, Payson, UT

The Runtastic MT NEBO is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 10K, Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K.

Boxing Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 59 S 100 W #2121, Payson, UT

Train like a boxer twice a week. Learn proper technique, skills and cross training for All levels. Fun group environment without getting hit back. Priced monthly.

Circuit Training Salem, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 583 N S State Rd #198, Salem, UT

A form of body conditioning, endurance training or resistance training using high-intensity exercises. It targets strength and muscular endurance. An exercise “circuit” is one completion of all...

Brush Strokes Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40-50 S Main St, Payson, UT

A collection of original art work, created by neurologically diverse members of The Difference 2-17.