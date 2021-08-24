Cancel
Mona, UT

Live events on the horizon in Mona

Mona News Beat
 7 days ago

(MONA, UT) Mona has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mona area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z63Fo_0bbPCRgr00

5k race

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

I have run this marathon, and I want to add my comments about it. Number of comments: 2 td Average Ratings: Course -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WqKrS_0bbPCRgr00

Runtastic MT NEBO

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 1050 S Main St, Payson, UT

The Runtastic MT NEBO is on Saturday August 28, 2021. It includes the following events: 10K, Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qxTpS_0bbPCRgr00

Boxing

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 59 S 100 W #2121, Payson, UT

Train like a boxer twice a week. Learn proper technique, skills and cross training for All levels. Fun group environment without getting hit back. Priced monthly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YYeZb_0bbPCRgr00

Circuit Training

Salem, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 583 N S State Rd #198, Salem, UT

A form of body conditioning, endurance training or resistance training using high-intensity exercises. It targets strength and muscular endurance. An exercise “circuit” is one completion of all...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dIym_0bbPCRgr00

Brush Strokes

Payson, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40-50 S Main St, Payson, UT

A collection of original art work, created by neurologically diverse members of The Difference 2-17.

ABOUT

With Mona News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

