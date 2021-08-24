Canaan events coming up

(CANAAN, CT) Canaan is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Canaan area:

Best Trivia Ever presents Trivia Night at Great Falls Brewing Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 75 W Main St, Canaan, CT

Best Trivia Ever presents SUNDAY NIGHT TRIVIA every week at 6:30pm at Great Falls Brewing in Canaan CT. It's totally free to play and the game consists of 5 rounds of general knowledge trivia...

Sheffield Farmers' Market Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 125 S Main St, Sheffield, MA

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 28 - October 8, 2021Fridays, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.Location: Old Parish Church - Parking Lot, 125 South Main Street, Sheffield, MA

Camp Isabella Freedman Falls Village, Canaan, CT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 116 Johnson Rd, Falls Village, CT

Isabella Freedman Jewish Retreat Center has been offering annual summer camp experiences for adults since 1956. We are honored to continue this tradition by providing you with a warm and welcoming...

Young at Heart Series - Dewey Hall Sheffield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 91 Main St, Sheffield, MA

9:45am- Space opens 10:00am- Telling begins Tickets: FREE (donations greatly appreciated) Information: deweymemorialhall@gmail.com or 919-478-4335 Dewey Hall’s “Young at Heart" series is family...

Yoga & Beer Fundraiser To Benefit The Douglas Library Canaan, CT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 75 West Main Street, Canaan, CT 06018

Refresh your body and soul. $15 for an hour of Vinyasa Flow Yoga with Tara Green and enjoy a refreshing craft brew after. #willyogaforbeer