Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ronda, NC

Coming soon: Ronda events

Posted by 
Ronda Today
Ronda Today
 7 days ago

(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ronda:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPWaT_0bbPCJsH00

The Darling Donkey

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 206 E Main St #3437, Elkin, NC

The Darling Donkey at The November Room206 E. Main Street, Elkin, NC, US 28621, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zE96e_0bbPCJsH00

Worship Live on Facebook with The Compass

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1633 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC

Join us for Sunday Worship on Facebook Live. No Facebook Account? No problem. The live broadcast is public. Just go to Facebook and search for our page.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PNEe2_0bbPCJsH00

Yin/Restorative with Becca

Elkin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 East Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621

Yin/ Restorative yoga class appropriate for all levels of yoga experience!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NSIQP_0bbPCJsH00

The Backcountry Photographer w/ Julian Charles

Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 321 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Registration ends on August 17. Traveling backcountry with your camera, preferably solo, is a sure-fire recipe to capture a special portfolio of photographs. By immersing ourselves in nature, for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1saqz3_0bbPCJsH00

Folk Family Reunion Concert 2022

Elkin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 East Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621

Fun filled night of 3 amazing folk bands! This will be a night of creating memories with your family & friends!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Ronda Today

Ronda Today

Ronda, NC
43
Followers
227
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ronda Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ronda, NC
City
Elkin, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restorative Yoga#Stand Up Comedy#Yin Restorative#Nc Registration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy