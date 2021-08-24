Coming soon: Ronda events

(RONDA, NC) Ronda is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ronda:

The Darling Donkey Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 206 E Main St #3437, Elkin, NC

The Darling Donkey at The November Room206 E. Main Street, Elkin, NC, US 28621, United States on Sat Aug 28 2021 at 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm

Worship Live on Facebook with The Compass Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 1633 N Bridge St, Elkin, NC

Join us for Sunday Worship on Facebook Live. No Facebook Account? No problem. The live broadcast is public. Just go to Facebook and search for our page.

Yin/Restorative with Becca Elkin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 122 East Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621

Yin/ Restorative yoga class appropriate for all levels of yoga experience!

The Backcountry Photographer w/ Julian Charles Elkin, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 321 E Main St, Elkin, NC

Registration ends on August 17. Traveling backcountry with your camera, preferably solo, is a sure-fire recipe to capture a special portfolio of photographs. By immersing ourselves in nature, for...

Folk Family Reunion Concert 2022 Elkin, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Mar 03, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Mar 03, 07:00 PM

Address: 222 East Main Street, Elkin, NC 28621

Fun filled night of 3 amazing folk bands! This will be a night of creating memories with your family & friends!