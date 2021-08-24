Bloomville calendar: Coming events

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomville area:

Craft Creations—Rug Braiding Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3362 Infirmary Rd, Tiffin, OH

Garlo Heritage Nature Preserve - 6777 S. SR 19, Bloomville OH 44818 Don’t know how to braid? Not a problem. Join Linda Rose as we learn the lost art of home rug-braiding. Please bring scrap...

DAT Lunch Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 266 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

August 26th, 2021 Lunch at Clover Club in Tiffin, Ohio. Ride with us or meet us there! Leaving Route 30 at 12:00P.M.

Lot Split Committee Meeting Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 71 S Washington St #1104, Tiffin, OH

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 8:30am Lot Split Committee Meetings are held virtually. You may contact Charlene Watkins at 419-443-7936 ext 1123 regarding any questions you may have.

Clinton Township Trustee Meeting (Every other Monday) Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Monday, August 30, 2021 - 7:00pm Address: Clinton Township House 837 N State Route 101 Tiffin, OH 44883 Clinton Township Trustees hold their meetings every other Monday each month. Adjustments are...

Tiffin Art Festival Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 185 Jefferson St, Tiffin, OH

The Annual Tiffin Art Festival will take place Saturday along Frost Parkway in conjunction with the JAZZ-IN Tiffin Jazz Festival. Our venue will be along Frost Parkway, bordering the Sandusky...