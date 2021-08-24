Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomville, OH

Bloomville calendar: Coming events

Posted by 
Bloomville Dispatch
Bloomville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(BLOOMVILLE, OH) Bloomville is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bloomville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwhX3_0bbPCH6p00

Craft Creations—Rug Braiding

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3362 Infirmary Rd, Tiffin, OH

Garlo Heritage Nature Preserve - 6777 S. SR 19, Bloomville OH 44818 Don’t know how to braid? Not a problem. Join Linda Rose as we learn the lost art of home rug-braiding. Please bring scrap...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvfKh_0bbPCH6p00

DAT Lunch

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 266 S Washington St, Tiffin, OH

August 26th, 2021 Lunch at Clover Club in Tiffin, Ohio. Ride with us or meet us there! Leaving Route 30 at 12:00P.M.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GqjmY_0bbPCH6p00

Lot Split Committee Meeting

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 71 S Washington St #1104, Tiffin, OH

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 - 8:30am Lot Split Committee Meetings are held virtually. You may contact Charlene Watkins at 419-443-7936 ext 1123 regarding any questions you may have.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDdJo_0bbPCH6p00

Clinton Township Trustee Meeting (Every other Monday)

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Monday, August 30, 2021 - 7:00pm Address: Clinton Township House 837 N State Route 101 Tiffin, OH 44883 Clinton Township Trustees hold their meetings every other Monday each month. Adjustments are...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJR4r_0bbPCH6p00

Tiffin Art Festival

Tiffin, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 185 Jefferson St, Tiffin, OH

The Annual Tiffin Art Festival will take place Saturday along Frost Parkway in conjunction with the JAZZ-IN Tiffin Jazz Festival. Our venue will be along Frost Parkway, bordering the Sandusky...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville Dispatch

Bloomville, OH
20
Followers
197
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Bloomville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tiffin, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Sandusky, OH
Tiffin, OH
Government
City
Bloomville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Festival#Live Events#Garlo Heritage Nature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Strong winds push California wildfire closer to Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Flames raced across treetops and through drought-stricken vegetation as firefighters scrambled Wednesday to keep a growing California wildfire from reaching a resort city at the southern tip of Lake Tahoe after evacuation orders were expanded to neighboring Nevada. Thick smoke from the Caldor Fire...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy