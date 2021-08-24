Cancel
Ellis, KS

Ellis calendar: Coming events

Ellis Journal
 7 days ago

(ELLIS, KS) Ellis is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ellis area:

The Church Ladies-Unsupervised!

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1100 Main St, Hays, KS

The Paisley Pear is a wine bar, bistro, and market in downtown Hays. First stop on our weekend out west. You can expect a mixture of bluegrass, country, folk, Motown, and rock plus a lot of fun...

"Healing After Loss of Suicide" Support Group

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 E 27th St, Hays, KS

Healing After Loss of Suicide A free community support group for people who have lost a loved one to suicide. This group offers a place to connect with others who are dealing with this highly...

The Wizard of Oz and Toto Too

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 121 E 8th St, Hays, KS

It’s bedtime for Toto’s puppies, but not before they get a story. And of course, Toto has his own spin on what happened when that twister took them far away from their Kansas farm. Please bring a...

Outdoor Pops Concert--Broadway Tonight!

Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Join the Hays Symphony at the Hays Pavilion for its opening concert of the season! Featuring Broadway show tunes from Hamilton, Wicked, Chorus Line, West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof and...

Rockalooa VII 2021 'Lite'

Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 300 E 8th St, Ellis, KS

List of Rockalooa Music Festival upcoming events. Music Events by Rockalooa Music Festival. Annual Music Festival held in Hays, KS Click on the Events icon to

Ellis, KS
With Ellis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

