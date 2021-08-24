Cancel
Vettel leads as F1 introduces new overtaking award

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormula 1 has introduced a new overtaking award in the midst of this season “to celebrate the bravery exhibited by drivers who make bold moves in pursuit of success” by making the most passes. The new award — a sponsor opportunity that will be known as the ‘Crypto.com Overtake Award’...

