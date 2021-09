Beasley was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday afternoon. Beasley missed a few days of practice and could be out for Saturday's exhibition with the Packers. Either way, he's expected to enter Week 1 against Pittsburgh in his familiar slot role, though the Bills can also give Emmanuel Sanders some of those snaps if they want projected No. 4 receiver Gabriel Davis on the field as a deep threat. Beasley gets an interesting matchup to start the season, facing a Pittsburgh defense that lost long-time slot corner Mike Hilton to the division-rival Bengals this offseason. The Steelers have tried a bunch of young players at the position this summer, including rookie seventh-round pick Tre Norwood this past week, per Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site.