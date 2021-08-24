Fosston calendar: Events coming up

(FOSSTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fosston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fosston area:

End of Summer Bash at the Big Elbow Lake Lodge Waubun, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40419 Elbow Lake Store Rd, Waubun, MN

Come join us at the Big Elbow Lake Lodge for our end of Summer ? Party! we will be auctioning off Phillip ??. Proceeds will go to the Elbow Lake Fire Department. After the auction we will have...

Chautauqua & French-Canadian/Métis Festival Red Lake Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

39th Annual Event - Chautauqua & French-Canadian/Métis Festival August 27, 28, & 29, 2021

*CLASS FULL* Watercolor Impressionism-Landscape with Michael Holter Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 32 Bagley Ave NW, Bagley, MN

CLASS IS FULL - YOU CAN REGISTER TO BE ON THE WAITING LIST Michael Holter will facilitate a three day workshop that will focus on the use of watercolor to paint exciting impressionistic paintings...

White Earth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Workshop Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2250 Mahnomen College Rd, Mahnomen, MN

If you are a Native American entrepreneur interested in starting or expanding a small business, join us for a FREE two-day workshop on August 30th & 31st, where we will cover key business concepts...

Bergeson Nursery & Gardens HOG Ride Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4177 County Rd 1, Fertile, MN

Join the Fargo HOG Chapter for a Ride to Bergeson Nursery & Gardens on Sunday, August 29th. We will be meeting at the MRA at 10AM! Visit the beautiful acreage of Bergeson Nursery & Gardens. If you...