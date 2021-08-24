Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fosston, MN

Fosston calendar: Events coming up

Posted by 
Fosston News Beat
Fosston News Beat
 7 days ago

(FOSSTON, MN) Live events are lining up on the Fosston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fosston area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFXSm_0bbPC98G00

End of Summer Bash at the Big Elbow Lake Lodge

Waubun, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 40419 Elbow Lake Store Rd, Waubun, MN

Come join us at the Big Elbow Lake Lodge for our end of Summer ? Party! we will be auctioning off Phillip ??. Proceeds will go to the Elbow Lake Fire Department. After the auction we will have...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BqAQ_0bbPC98G00

Chautauqua & French-Canadian/Métis Festival

Red Lake Falls, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

39th Annual Event - Chautauqua & French-Canadian/Métis Festival August 27, 28, & 29, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WkTJa_0bbPC98G00

*CLASS FULL* Watercolor Impressionism-Landscape with Michael Holter

Bagley, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Address: 32 Bagley Ave NW, Bagley, MN

CLASS IS FULL - YOU CAN REGISTER TO BE ON THE WAITING LIST Michael Holter will facilitate a three day workshop that will focus on the use of watercolor to paint exciting impressionistic paintings...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dXAQn_0bbPC98G00

White Earth Entrepreneurial Empowerment Workshop

Mahnomen, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2250 Mahnomen College Rd, Mahnomen, MN

If you are a Native American entrepreneur interested in starting or expanding a small business, join us for a FREE two-day workshop on August 30th & 31st, where we will cover key business concepts...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QRKVM_0bbPC98G00

Bergeson Nursery & Gardens HOG Ride

Fertile, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 4177 County Rd 1, Fertile, MN

Join the Fargo HOG Chapter for a Ride to Bergeson Nursery & Gardens on Sunday, August 29th. We will be meeting at the MRA at 10AM! Visit the beautiful acreage of Bergeson Nursery & Gardens. If you...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Fosston News Beat

Fosston News Beat

Fosston, MN
13
Followers
216
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fosston News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Bagley, MN
City
Waubun, MN
City
Mahnomen, MN
City
Fosston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Mahnomen College Rd#Native American#Mra
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy