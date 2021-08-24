John Day calendar: Events coming up

(JOHN DAY, OR) John Day has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around John Day:

The John Day-Canyon City Parks & Recreation District Board Meeting John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1/2 845 NW Bridge St, John Day, OR

General Board meetings are held on the 4th Thursday of every month at the district office, beginning at 4 pm. Board meetings are open to the public. We welcome comments and suggestions at our...

Fall Youth Theater Group Canyon City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 118 South Washington St, Canyon City, OR

Join a cast of characters and have some fun with your friends! We are producing two plays this fall, one for students K-6th and one for 7th-12th graders. We'll be holding auditions on August 31st...

Tall Cop: High in Plain Sight - Substance Use & Impaired Driving Trends John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 720 Airport Rd, John Day, OR

This Tall Cop session will educate attendees on how to identify current substance use trends including the possible impaired driver. About this event Professionals from Grant County and...

Strawberry Wilderness Backpacking Trip John Day, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

This seldom-visited area is a hidden gem of Oregon, where we can expect sweeping views, wildflowers in bloom, and and sparkling alpine lakes. Wander Women has a covid-19 plan and provides the...