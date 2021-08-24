Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Claus Voice

Events on the Santa Claus calendar

Posted by 
Santa Claus Voice
Santa Claus Voice
 7 days ago

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3J6x_0bbPC0Bj00

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON)

Evanston, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Climb aboard for this thrilling train ride adventure back to the Wild West! After receiving a tip that the infamous Riggs Gang was spotted heading towards town yesterday, the town Marshal and his...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BeoMz_0bbPC0Bj00

Dragons of the Realm

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 18th street park, Ferdinand, IN 47532

Join us in welcoming our Dragons that will walk among you. We bring to you a fantastical weekend filled with family friendly fun

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fJuVS_0bbPC0Bj00

Holiday World - Sept 18th

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 452 East Christmas Boulevard, Santa Claus, IN 47579

Let’s have some fun at Holiday World! One price, lots of fun!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kI6yF_0bbPC0Bj00

Importance of Primary Care

Santa Claus, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Want to learn how you can possibly stay healthier and lower your health care costs? Join Deb Schroer, NP-C as she presents “Importance of Primary Care” on Friday, August 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT in...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D0icm_0bbPC0Bj00

Stories For Littles

Ferdinand, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Children ages 5 and under are welcome to come and enjoystories, songs and crafts!This is a walk in event with a limit of 10 children per session.If you are unable to get in to the 10:00 AM...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus Voice

Santa Claus, IN
25
Followers
252
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Santa Claus Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Live Events#Sun May#Holiday World#Np C#Children#Crafts This
Related
Lewisburg, WVWVNT-TV

Santa Claus to visit Love Child for First Fridays in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Christmas is coming early for kids in Lewisburg. On Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, businesses throughout the city will stay open a little later than usual for First Fridays. The owner of Love Child, Siobhan Winters, has a special treat in store for kids in the area. She said Santa Claus will be making a surprise visit to her store on Washington Street.
Santa Rosa County, FLnavarrenewspaper.com

Santa Rosa County Library Events

All Santa Rosa County Libraries will be closed Mon., Sep. 6, in observance of Labor Day. Sign up for a library card or participate in the Baby Yoda scavenger hunt to be entered to win Star Wars themed prizes (while supplies last). Speak with a staff member for details. Friends...
Elkton, SDBrookings Register

Harvest Festival fun returns

ELKTON – After a break last year due to COVID-19, the Harvest Festival returned to Elkton this weekend, and so did the crowds. The annual event returned to its August roots for the first time in decades on Friday and Saturday, with visitors enjoying features such as food served up by local churches, the Saturday night parade, and a street carnival with rides for the kids.
Macomb, ILmcdonoughvoice.com

Community Calendar

Story Time, Macomb Public Library YouTube channel.  . Stargazing in the Park, 8:30-10:30 p.m., Argyle Lake State Park, 640 Argyle Park Rd. Join retired WIU astronomy instructor Tom Van Heuklon and hobby astronomist Larry Knicl in an evening of stargazing. Free, but space is limited to first 20 people. To register please call (309)776-3422 or email Bridget.Hinchee@illinois.gov. Will cancel with poor visibility or inclement weather.
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Oktoberfest returns Sept. 17

BELOIT—Get ready for beer, lederhosen and some ax throwing. The Seventh Annual Oktoberfest will be back running after it’s 2020 one-year hiatus. The event is set for 5:30—11 p.m. on Sept. 17 on State Street in downtown Beloit, according to Downtown Beloit Association (DBA) Executive Director Shauna El-Amin. The first...
Lincoln, NEPosted by
Lincoln Daily

Lincoln events coming soon

1. Nebraska Innovation Studio Grand Reopening; 2. Lincoln Princess Party; 3. 5 Secrets To 10X Sales! Get Your Health Coaching Business On Autopilot-LNE; 4. 2021 Good Life Halfsy | Massage Therapists; 5. Lighthouse's 30th-ish Anniversary Gala;
Clinton County, IAPosted by
Clinton Herald

Today's events

— Clinton County Conservation Foundation hosts its 13th Annual Rock Creek Catfish Classic from 7 a.m. to noon at Rock Creek Park near Camanche,. The tournament raises money for the nature centers. Cost is $50 per boat and $10 for the biggest-fish jackpot. Read the rules and sign up to fish at www.mycountyparks.com.
East Burke, VTCaledonian Record-News

Burke Fall Festival Returns

BURKE — After a hiatus last year due to COVID, the Burke Fall Festival is back and happening Saturday, Sept. 25 in East Burke Village. “It’s a full day of fun that brings friends, neighbors and visitors together to celebrate the season and enjoy a wonderful community festival,” said Burke Area Chamber of Commerce Administrator, Laura Malieswski.
Politicsburlington-record.com

Pioneer Days to highlight history and fun

Once again history and fun go hand in hand as Old Town will host its fifth annual Pioneer Days Saturday, Aug. 21. Get a glimpse of how life used to be as the event features gunfights, horse drawn wagon rides, lots of delicious cowboy vittles and more. Oh, yeah, there’s also some great music to wrap up the day from Mickey & the Motorcars.
Deming, WAlyndentribune.com

Bluegrass Festival canceled

DEMING — Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 infections both countywide and statewide, this year’s North Cascades Bluegrass Festival has been canceled. “While the decision to cancel the festival was difficult, it was not hard,” Daniel Tepper and David Starr stated in an Aug. 16 press release. “The safety of our festival attendees and volunteers is paramount and we felt that the recent dramatic increase in infections left us with little choice but to cancel the festival. To say that we are disappointed is a major understatement, but the risk factor was such that we truly felt like we had no choice but to cancel the festival.”
Warren, RIprovidencejournal.com

Warren Folks Festival returns

It’s among the smallest towns in the smallest state, but Warren is also a very interesting place. It has a tight-knit artistic community where everyone knows each other, and they support each other in numerous ways. This community is fostered by the music venue, bar and restaurant The Galactic Theatre...
Festivalpullmanradio.com

National Lentil Festival Events This Week In Pullman

The National Lentil Festival in Pullman is hosting several events this week. The traditional Lentil Fest will not be held again this year because of the pandemic. Events include Music on Main tonight through Thursday night in the Pine Street Plaza downtown. There is a concert in Reaney Park on Wednesday night. A virtual Taste T Lentil 5K Fun Run starts Friday along with sports tournaments on Saturday. The Pullman Depot Heritage Center’s Depot Days honoring the late Pullman icon ken Vogel runs Friday and Saturday.
Mahomet, ILmahometdaily.com

Mahomet Music Festival Schedule

Despite 18 months of COVID-19 restrictions, the Village of Mahomet is looking forward to hosting the 2021 Mahomet Music Festival Aug. 27 and 28. With an expanded open area next to the Village Administration Building, located at 503 E. Main Street, Mahomet Music Fest will have two stages of music, with national and local artists, to fill up both afternoon and evening hours.
Festivalvisitmarshallmn.com

Marshall Sounds of Summer Festival

The celebration kicks-off on Thursday August 19th. Stroll the luminaria walk from 5-9pm while listening to live music by Broken Oak, or test your knowledge with Traveling Trivia while tasting the Chili Cook-off!. Friday brings morning yoga on the Library lawn and tours of the new Southview Elementary from 12-3pm....
Powell, TNWBIR

Community gathers in Powell for fun-filled day at Powell Station Celebration

POWELL, Tenn. — Usually, community events feature small competitions with small attractions so families can stop by and have some fun together. The 2021 Powell Station Celebration was not like many other community events. Organizers said it was the largest event ever organized by the Powell Business & Professional Association....
Festivalnny360.com

Fulton to host fall festival in October

FULTON - Fulton Block Builders (FBB) and the city of Fulton partner again to organize Fulton’s first fall festival, scheduled from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 9. They have been working on a variety of collaborative projects over the past year. FBB sponsored the First Annual Porchfest on July 11 and participant Lorrie Poyneer approached Linda Eagan, FBB director about writing a Pride Grant to help with the expenses for a fall festival. After Eagan heard Poyneer’s ideas, she immediately contacted Chris Waldron, Director of Fulton Parks and Recreation. Waldron responded, “Great idea, we discussed it at the special events committee but didn’t have anything concrete planned yet - so let’s partner.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy