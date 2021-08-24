Events on the Santa Claus calendar

(SANTA CLAUS, IN) Santa Claus has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Santa Claus:

Outlaw Limited (EVANSTON) Evanston, IN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Climb aboard for this thrilling train ride adventure back to the Wild West! After receiving a tip that the infamous Riggs Gang was spotted heading towards town yesterday, the town Marshal and his...

Dragons of the Realm Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Sat May 05, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 02:00 AM

Address: 18th street park, Ferdinand, IN 47532

Join us in welcoming our Dragons that will walk among you. We bring to you a fantastical weekend filled with family friendly fun

Holiday World - Sept 18th Santa Claus, IN

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 452 East Christmas Boulevard, Santa Claus, IN 47579

Let’s have some fun at Holiday World! One price, lots of fun!

Importance of Primary Care Santa Claus, IN

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Want to learn how you can possibly stay healthier and lower your health care costs? Join Deb Schroer, NP-C as she presents “Importance of Primary Care” on Friday, August 27 at 12:30 p.m. CT in...

Stories For Littles Ferdinand, IN

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:45 AM

Address: 112 E 16th St, Ferdinand, IN

Children ages 5 and under are welcome to come and enjoystories, songs and crafts!This is a walk in event with a limit of 10 children per session.If you are unable to get in to the 10:00 AM...