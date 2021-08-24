Coming soon: Marengo events

(MARENGO, IN) Marengo is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Marengo:

ServSafe Food Manager 1-Day Class and Examination Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 247 Atwood St, Corydon, IN

ServSafe educates food service workers about food safety. ServSafe Food Protection Manager is their highest certification, and focuses on five aspects: •Foodborne microorganisms and allergens...

2nd Annual Car Show Paoli, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Car Shows 2021 in Paoli, Indiana - Explore Paoli, Indiana's best Car shows and Expo. Find information & tickets of upcoming Car Shows events happening in Paoli, Indiana.

CMN at Turtle Run Winery Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

CMN will be sharing the stage with our friends, The Vinyl Kings. Two bands for one great afternoon. CMN will start at 12 and Vinyl Kings on at 3. Bring your lawn chairs and picnic baskets with...

Corydon Farmers Market Corydon, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 124 S Mulberry St, Corydon, IN

Season:Summer Market Hours: May 7 - October, 2021Fridays, 4:00pm - 7:00pm Location:124 South Mulberry Street

Patoka Lake Cleanup Day Eckerty, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: County Rd 975 S, Eckerty, IN

Patoka Lake will host a cleanup day on Saturday, August 28 across the property beginning at 8 a.m. An increase in visitation this summer has meant more trash. Registration for the event will be...