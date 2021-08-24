Cancel
Conway, MO

Events on the Conway calendar

Conway News Alert
Conway News Alert
 7 days ago

(CONWAY, MO) Conway is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Conway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJUmb_0bbPBvwK00

Auction : AUGUST 26 @ 6 PM CST ONLINE ONLY. Lebanon, Missouri MO

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 130 W Fremont Rd, Lebanon, MO

18th Aug - 26th Aug, 2021. LEBANON, MISSOURI. USA : THURSDAY EVENING AUG 26 @ 6 PM CST

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bKHsF_0bbPBvwK00

Wild Women of Wonder Creative Empowerment Retreat

Eldridge, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 11564 Kinfolk Rd, Eldridge, MO 65463

Wild Women of Wonder Creative Empowerment Retreat is a 3 day event at Mountain Creek Resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O6LTA_0bbPBvwK00

Farmers' Market of Laclede County

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Season:Summer Market Hours: May through October, 2021Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. - 12 p.m.Location:100 Hospital Dr. in Lebanon MO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e79EN_0bbPBvwK00

Ozarks Homesteading Expo

Marshfield, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

A homesteading lifestyle, education and resource event. Two days of presenters, demonstrations, workshops including beekeeping, livestock care, gardening, permaculture, cheesemaking, bread making...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOKdk_0bbPBvwK00

Visitation

Lebanon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

Address: 320 S Adams Ave, Lebanon, MO

Here is Jeanie Mae (Lebanon) Casey’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say...

