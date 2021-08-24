Live events on the horizon in Warren

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

Casey Chesnutt Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 209 S Magnolia St, Woodville, TX

Heads-up Woodville 👋 Casey Chesnutt is gearing up for a night of food, drinks, and live music at Magnolia Bar & Grill on Saturday, August 28th. This'll be Casey's debut at The Mag, so bring yer...

Leroy Thomas & Zydeco Roadrunners Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

Great Zydeco 2-Steppin Good time! Doors open at 6pm - Band starts at 9pm $10 Door Fee You...

Seascape or You Pick Art Class Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4003 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Acrylic Art Painting Class Seascape or You Pick from past acrylic classes. Aug 31st. 12:30 p.m. (Early birds I will be there at 11:30). 16x20 canvas = 35.00, 8x10 canvas = 30.00 (Seascape). You...

Mother Daughter Weekend 2021 at Camp Cho-Yeh Livingston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2539 U.S. 59, Livingston, TX 77351

A meaningful weekend for mothers & daughters to get away together and enjoy all the fun & excitement of camp!

Big Thicket Canoe Trip Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Join park rangers for a guided canoe trip on the waters of the preserve. The program targets the casual and novice paddler. Canoes, life jackets, and paddles are provided. Visitors are asked to...