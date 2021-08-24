Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren, TX

Live events on the horizon in Warren

Posted by 
Warren Post
Warren Post
 7 days ago

(WARREN, TX) Live events are coming to Warren.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Warren:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GMlbU_0bbPBu3b00

Casey Chesnutt

Woodville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 209 S Magnolia St, Woodville, TX

Heads-up Woodville 👋 Casey Chesnutt is gearing up for a night of food, drinks, and live music at Magnolia Bar & Grill on Saturday, August 28th. This'll be Casey's debut at The Mag, so bring yer...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NuGoY_0bbPBu3b00

Leroy Thomas & Zydeco Roadrunners

Silsbee, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2389 Hwy 96 N, Silsbee, TX

????? ?????? & ?????? ??????????? Great Zydeco 2-Steppin Good time! Doors open at 6pm - Band starts at 9pm $10 Door Fee ??? ?? ??? ????? ???? ????? ????? ????, ???? ??????, & ???????? ?????! You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5UWe_0bbPBu3b00

Seascape or You Pick Art Class

Livingston, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4003 U.S. Hwy 190 W, Livingston, TX

Acrylic Art Painting Class Seascape or You Pick from past acrylic classes. Aug 31st. 12:30 p.m. (Early birds I will be there at 11:30). 16x20 canvas = 35.00, 8x10 canvas = 30.00 (Seascape). You...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OwKEg_0bbPBu3b00

Mother Daughter Weekend 2021 at Camp Cho-Yeh

Livingston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: 2539 U.S. 59, Livingston, TX 77351

A meaningful weekend for mothers & daughters to get away together and enjoy all the fun & excitement of camp!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nhok_0bbPBu3b00

Big Thicket Canoe Trip

Kountze, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: FM 420, Kountze, TX

Join park rangers for a guided canoe trip on the waters of the preserve. The program targets the casual and novice paddler. Canoes, life jackets, and paddles are provided. Visitors are asked to...

Learn More

Comments / 1

Warren Post

Warren Post

Warren, TX
22
Followers
213
Post
788
Views
ABOUT

With Warren Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, TX
City
Art, TX
City
Livingston, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
City
Kountze, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Silsbee, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
Woodville, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Live Music#Magnolia Bar Grill#Great Zydeco#Sun Oct 10#Mothers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy