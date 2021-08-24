Gila Bend events calendar

(GILA BEND, AZ) Gila Bend has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gila Bend:

Crooked Raven Rider Training Class Buckeye, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Address: 21026 W Shasta St, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Brush up on your skills or learn a new thing or two. Riders of all levels will benefit from our two day rider training class.

Hotfoot Hamster Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 5601 S 195th Ave, Buckeye, AZ

Back and hotter than ever, Hotfoot Hamster returns to Nardini Manor 2021! We are happy to announce that we will host the Nardini series this Fall starting in August! Test your endurance and see...

Waddells Longhorn Corral, Buckeye AZ Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1629 N 195th Ave, Buckeye, AZ

Waddells Longhorn Corral, Buckeye AZ is on Facebook. To connect with Waddells Longhorn Corral, Buckeye AZ, join Facebook today.

Social Class Buckeye, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Address: 2022 N 196th Dr, Buckeye, AZ

All dogs must have an evaluation to join class. Learning social skills to pass CGC.

Kickstart Ajo - Office Hours Ajo, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Address: 38 N Plaza St, Ajo, AZ

If you have any questions about the Kickstart Ajo Program and/or need some help completing the application for your business, please drop by the Business Support Center in the Plaza during weekly...