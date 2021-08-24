Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Webster, SD

Webster calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Webster Updates
Webster Updates
 7 days ago

(WEBSTER, SD) Webster is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Webster area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bzq0W_0bbPBo0T00

BLS Instructor Renewal &/or Candidate Monitoring for AHA

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for American Heart Association Instructor renewal or monitoring of candidate's validation of skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPpNl_0bbPBo0T00

PALS Heartcode Part 2 (Skills Evaluation Session )--

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:30 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, MOB Conference Center in the Lower Level, Watertown, SD 57201

This program is designed for healthcare professionals learning Pediatric Life Support.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TEivb_0bbPBo0T00

Core 4 Program by Sodexo, Gain a Healthy Lifestyle

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 401 9th Avenue Northwest, North Conference Room, Watertown, SD 57201

Change your lifestyle, change your eating habits, change your attitude and change your life!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHvWZ_0bbPBo0T00

Fun with the Intern

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTs8E_0bbPBo0T00

2021 Childbirth Class Series

Watertown, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 401 9th Avenue NW, Watertown, SD 57201

Prepare for your baby! We help make the birthing experience happy and memorable for everyone involved.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Webster Updates

Webster Updates

Webster, SD
14
Followers
220
Post
795
Views
ABOUT

With Webster Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Government
City
Webster, SD
City
Lake City, SD
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pediatric Life Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy