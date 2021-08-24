Cancel
Pound, WI

What’s up Pound: Local events calendar

(POUND, WI) Live events are lining up on the Pound calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Pound area:

Bus booked aug 27th

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 423 Hall Ave, Crivitz, WI

Bus booked aug 27th at Thor's Wolverine DEN, 423 hall Ave, Crivitz, WI 54114, Crivitz, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 05:00 pm

Doozey @ Skinny Daves

Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 12848 WI-32, Mountain, WI

Doozey will be playing at Skinny Daves 12848 Highway 32, Mountain, Wi on Saturday August 28 starting at 09:30 PM

Safe Sax at Woodys

Crivitz, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: N7625 Parkway Rd, Crivitz, WI

Safe Sax at Woodys at Woody's Bar and Grill, N7625 Parkway Rd, Crivitz, WI 54114, Crivitz, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm

Music By The River

Oconto Falls, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Music By The River at Oconto Falls (town), Wisconsin, Oconto Falls, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 06:00 pm to 09:00 pm

General meeting of members

Mountain, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 15471 WI-32, Mountain, WI

General meeting of members is on Facebook. To connect with General meeting of members, join Facebook today.

With Pound Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

