West Tisbury, MA

West Tisbury calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
West Tisbury Voice
 7 days ago

(WEST TISBURY, MA) West Tisbury has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in West Tisbury:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IcOmG_0bbPBlMI00

Plant & Cutting Giveaway

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Plant & Cutting Giveaway is on Facebook. To connect with Plant & Cutting Giveaway, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nelZM_0bbPBlMI00

Lobster Rolls and Clam Chowder

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 34 William St, Vineyard Haven, MA

The American Legion Post 257 at 47 Martin Rd. in Vineyard Haven is selling lobster rolls and clam chowder on Tuesday nights from 4:30 - 7 pm throughout the summer. It is $25 for a lobster roll...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127Cdp_0bbPBlMI00

Kaiut Yoga

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 455 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

Kaiut Yoga uses simple and accessible shapes to achieve profound results. We modify positions so that the shape can work for every practitioner regardless of flexibility or injuries. Kaiut Yoga...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Uje9_0bbPBlMI00

Vineyard Artisans Festival

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 1067 State Rd, Vineyard Haven, MA

The only art show on Martha’s Vineyard exclusively featuring all Island artisans with handmade fine furniture, sculpture, clothing, fine art, one of a kind jewelry, fine ceramics, and much more...

Children's Scavenger Hunt

Vineyard Haven, Tisbury, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 56R School St, Vineyard Haven, MA

Receive a scavenger hunt checklist of tails at the library (or from the website) and search storefront windows on Circuit Ave. to find the animals' images. Visit the library after completion to...

With West Tisbury Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

