La Plata, MO

Events on the La Plata calendar

Posted by 
La Plata Bulletin
La Plata Bulletin
 7 days ago

(LA PLATA, MO) Live events are lining up on the La Plata calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the La Plata area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwV8L_0bbPBf3w00

Royal Oaks Sunrise Trail Race

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Race Name: Royal Oaks Sunrise Trail Race Date: Saturday August 28th, 2021 - 6:30 am Location: Kirksville State: Missouri, United States Website: https://ultrasignup.com/register.aspx?did=85457 Go...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tK45v_0bbPBf3w00

2021 MO Wizard of Oz Days Family Pass

Macon, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1305 South Missouri Street, Macon, MO 63552

Wizard of Oz Days is coming to Macon, MO on Saturday, August 28th at the Macon Expo Center. Here is your chance to get your family pass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YS2Mm_0bbPBf3w00

MOSAF 2021/2022 Tournament #1, Long Brance Lake

Macon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 28615 Visitor Center Rd, Macon, MO

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Atlanta, Missouri - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10HuW9_0bbPBf3w00

Kirksville MO Mediumship Demonstration

Kirksville, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 12:30 PM

Address: 122 West Harrison Street, Kirksville, MO 63501

An Afternoon of Spirit Messages with Britney Buckwalter (a mediumship demonstration)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wFkk3_0bbPBf3w00

ADA AREA 635 ORIENTATION TOURNAMENT

Kirksville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 2310 E Illinois St, Kirksville, MO

ORIENTATION TOURNAMENT AUGUST 25TH AT LEISURE WORLD LANES. OPEN TO EVERYONE AND LOOKING TO GET TEAMS FOR THE NEW LEAGUE!! COME OUT AND PLAY SOME DARTS AND HAVE SOME FUN!

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata Bulletin

La Plata, MO
