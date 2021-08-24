Cancel
Crouse, NC

Crouse events coming soon

Posted by 
Crouse Bulletin
Crouse Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CROUSE, NC) Live events are lining up on the Crouse calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Crouse area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qW1kV_0bbPBeBD00

The Fabulous Thunder Brothers

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 475 N Generals Blvd, Lincolnton, NC

The Fabulous Thunder Brothers is on Facebook. To connect with The Fabulous Thunder Brothers, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g4doL_0bbPBeBD00

Lincolnton’s Alive After Five Concert Hosts Black Water, 8/26

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Lincolnton, NC – Lincolnton’s Alive After Five concert series to present Black Water on Thursday, August 26 , from 6-10pm in Downtown Lincolnton – East Main Street from the Courthouse to Poplar...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lmCC2_0bbPBeBD00

RZR ROCK

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 2667 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC

RZR Rock Band!!! $8 cover August 28th 8-10😲🙌🙌 Don't miss this Amazing band!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlQHT_0bbPBeBD00

Johnny's end of summer bash.

Lincolnton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1519 W Hwy 150, Lincolnton, NC

Johnny's end of summer bash. is on Facebook. To connect with Johnny's end of summer bash., join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lhoa8_0bbPBeBD00

Quiet Hour

Cherryville, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

John "JC" Charles John Cephus “J.C.” Charles, 89, of Tryon Courthouse Rd. died Tuesday August 17, 2021 at his residence. He was born in Lincoln County on May 3, 1932 a son of the late Grady...

ABOUT

With Crouse Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

