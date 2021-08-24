Cancel
Paden City, WV

Events on the Paden City calendar

Paden City Today
Paden City Today
 7 days ago

(PADEN CITY, WV) Live events are lining up on the Paden City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Paden City:

KOI Drag Racing at The Monroe County Ohio Fair, Wednesday August the 25th

Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 46760 OH-26, Woodsfield, OH

KOI Drag Racing will be at The Monroe County Ohio Fair on Wednesday August the 25th for side by side heads up drag racing. We will have classes for anyone and anything. Classes are 10.00 each...

Dustin Kildow Live @ The Monroe County Fair

Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 46760 OH-26, Woodsfield, OH

Come out to the Monroe County Fair and watch Dustin live!

Business After Hours – S&S Diamonds / AutumnFest

New Martinsville, WV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 3 Ada Dr, New Martinsville, WV

S & S Diamonds and Fine Jewelry & AutumnFest will be holding this month\'s Busines After Hours Event on Thursday, August 26th. The event will be […]\n

From Farm to Table Dining Experience at New Vrindaban

Moundsville, WV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 3759 McCrearys Ridge Road, New Vrindaban, WV 26041

Be a part of the latest food movement - Farm to Table - where almost everything on your plate is sourced from New Vrindaban’s own gardens.

Truck and Tractor Pull - Monroe Co. Fair

Woodsfield, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Call 740-213-8439 or 724-777-2901 or see our website www.monroecountyfair.org for information. Presented by the Monroe County Fair/Power Pulling Production.

