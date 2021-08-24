Ashley events calendar

(ASHLEY, OH) Live events are coming to Ashley.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ashley:

Beginning Woodcarving Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 800 Cheshire Rd, Delaware, OH

Instructor Dave Thomas will show you the basics of woodcarving. Learn the stop cut and pull cut using our tools. Learn to make a comfort bird. Please bring a pair of gloves...

Shark-themed Story Time! Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 25 W Winter St, Delaware, OH

Join us for a fin-tastic shark-themed story time! We'll read 3 or 4 picture books and make a cute shark craft out of clothespins and paper. All ages are welcome! Story Time will be held upstairs...

MACRAME OWLS Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 190 W Winter St, Delaware, OH

In this two-day workshop, students will learn how to make decorative hand-woven macarame owls. Macrame kit included with registration.

Elgin Varsity Football @ Cardington-Lincoln Cardington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 349 Chesterville Ave, Cardington, OH

The Cardington-Lincoln (Cardington, OH) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Elgin (Marion, OH) on Friday, August 27 @ 7p.

Open Paint- FREE Delaware, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 325 S Sandusky St #100, Delaware, OH

Back as requested- OPEN PAINT DAYS! Join us at the NEW studio to paint as you wish! We have serval videos on tablets you can watch, or pull up our YouTube- OR just get creative on your own! Pay...