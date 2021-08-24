Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt, KS

Humboldt events calendar

Posted by 
Humboldt Digest
Humboldt Digest
 7 days ago

(HUMBOLDT, KS) Live events are lining up on the Humboldt calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Humboldt:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YaRmi_0bbPBbX200

Pillow workshop

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

We will work with a leather pillow and transform it with DIY and IOD products. Also check out other

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08CLCW_0bbPBbX200

Tech night: Fall Tuneup Time!

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 N Washington Ave, Iola, KS

COVID info: we are planning our Fall events outside because we want to keep everybody safe, and keep you riding! We will be right across the street from the shop, in the shade on the the Largest...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oms3d_0bbPBbX200

Casey Marie on the keyboard.

Kincaid, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 34 N Commercial St, Kincaid, KS

Come out and enjoy the music of Casey and her keyboard. 8pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263oMq_0bbPBbX200

Allen County Farmers' Market

Iola, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

The Allen County Farmers? Market is a weekly open-air fresh food market that features locally-grown produce, baked goods, plants, eggs, meat, and honey. The use of Vision/debit cards is available...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdlk3_0bbPBbX200

Water Play Group Connection

Parsons, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Discover ways to increase fine motor skills and strength through a variety of water play activities!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt Digest

Humboldt, KS
28
Followers
209
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Humboldt Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Iola, KS
Government
City
Washington, KS
City
Kincaid, KS
City
Iola, KS
State
Washington State
City
Humboldt, KS
Humboldt, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Food#Washington Ave#Diy#Vision Debit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy