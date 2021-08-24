Cancel
Willow, AK

Willow calendar: What's coming up

Willow Bulletin
Willow Bulletin
 7 days ago

(WILLOW, AK) Live events are lining up on the Willow calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Willow area:

Socialization Class

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1401 S Endeavor St, Wasilla, AK

Do you have a new puppy or have adopted a new dog? Socialization is very important in all dogs lives, no matter the age. Socializing a dog is complex and involves many parts. This class will teach...

8/25 7 PM Rainbow Mountains Paint Night

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 535 W Parks Hwy, Wasilla, AK

Join us at the Studio 7 PM Wednesday, August 25th to paint these playful & colorful mountains! Great for all painting levels. No experience needed! Instructor will take you step by step. This...

Homecoming Game- Wasilla vs West Valley

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Homecoming Game- Wasilla vs West Valley at 701 E Bogard Rd, Wasilla, AK 99654-7111, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 07:00 pm

Open Activity

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

If you would like to join this activity in person at our Wasilla Center, please call (907) 631-3520 to sign up. Sign up for each activity is open each Friday prior to the scheduled activity...

2021 - Annual Chamber Golf Tournament

Wasilla, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 7307 S Frontier Dr, Wasilla, AK

Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber span PO Box 770353, Eagle River, AK 99577 span 907. 694.4702 span info@cer.org © Copyright 2021 Chugiak-Eagle River Chamber. All Rights Reserved. Site provided by...

Willow Bulletin

Willow Bulletin

Willow, AK
