Golden Meadow calendar: Events coming up

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow has a full slate of live events coming up.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:

Cabinet Meeting Bourg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 Texas Gulf Rd, Bourg, LA

Cabinet Meeting, August 26th at 7PM. Hosted by Bourg Lioness Lions Club. Meeting will be held at the Bourg Lion's Home. Please RSVP no later than August 19th to Lion Allie Breaux, Cabinet...

Oil Painting with Gail Lecompte Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 837 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA

Limited Class of 20 Registration RequiredPaintings Take the Full Month Call for Info

Jean Lafitte Town Market Jean Lafitte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Jean Lafitte, LA

The Jean Lafitte Town Market includes food by local restaurants and vendors selling fresh seafood, produce and arts and crafts. Food includes: Charbroiled Oysters, Softshell Shrimp Pasta Boiled...

Private Event Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA

This is a private event for invited guests. MEETING ROOM […]

If Only For One Night Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 Robert Street, Houma, LA 70363

Houma’s first Adult Prom ! Come Red Carpet ready and enjoy yourself with sounds from DJ Bsmooth , Hosted by Jo Jackson !