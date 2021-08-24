Cancel
Golden Meadow, LA

Golden Meadow calendar: Events coming up

Golden Meadow Dispatch
 7 days ago

(GOLDEN MEADOW, LA) Golden Meadow has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Golden Meadow:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q9p2r_0bbPBUIp00

Cabinet Meeting

Bourg, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 109 Texas Gulf Rd, Bourg, LA

Cabinet Meeting, August 26th at 7PM. Hosted by Bourg Lioness Lions Club. Meeting will be held at the Bourg Lion's Home. Please RSVP no later than August 19th to Lion Allie Breaux, Cabinet...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvgYT_0bbPBUIp00

Oil Painting with Gail Lecompte

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 837 Bayou Dularge Rd, Houma, LA

Limited Class of 20 Registration RequiredPaintings Take the Full Month Call for Info

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OarLJ_0bbPBUIp00

Jean Lafitte Town Market

Jean Lafitte, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: Jean Lafitte, LA

The Jean Lafitte Town Market includes food by local restaurants and vendors selling fresh seafood, produce and arts and crafts. Food includes: Charbroiled Oysters, Softshell Shrimp Pasta Boiled...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQ2yg_0bbPBUIp00

Private Event

Houma, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA

This is a private event for invited guests. MEETING ROOM […]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RZkq5_0bbPBUIp00

If Only For One Night

Houma, LA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 107 Robert Street, Houma, LA 70363

Houma’s first Adult Prom ! Come Red Carpet ready and enjoy yourself with sounds from DJ Bsmooth , Hosted by Jo Jackson !

Golden Meadow Dispatch

Golden Meadow, LA
With Golden Meadow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

