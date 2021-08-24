Inglis events coming up

(INGLIS, FL) Live events are lining up on the Inglis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Inglis:

All American Muscle Night Crystal River, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 490 N Suncoast Blvd, Crystal River, FL

Every Friday. Hosted by the Nature Coast Mustang Club. Open to all years, makes and models. Music and 50/50.

Free Dive-in Movie: Dolphin Tale 2 Crystal River, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 8145 W Bicentennial Park Dr, Crystal River, FL

Citrus County Parks and Recreation presents a FREE Dive-in movie at 8 PM on Saturday, August 28, 2021. We will be showing "Dolphin Tale 2." The event will be hosted at Bicentennial Park Pool...

Inglis - AmVets Post 447 Free Food Distribution Inglis, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 405 Co Rd 40, Inglis, FL

Explore all upcoming amvets events in Inglis, find information & tickets for upcoming amvets events happening in Inglis.

Save Our Waters Week 2021 Kayak Tour - BYO Kayak Crystal River, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 3266 N Sailboat Avenue, Crystal River, FL 34428

Join us for Save Our Waters Week! This paddle is designed for all skill levels. Pre-registration is required.

SUP Yoga Adventure Crystal River, FL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Join us for a mystical, challenging and fun Sunset SUP (Stand Up Paddle Board) Yoga on August 28th from 9-11am We meet at the beautiful waters of Crystal River for a warm-up paddle around the...