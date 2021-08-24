Big Timber events coming soon

(BIG TIMBER, MT) Live events are coming to Big Timber.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Big Timber:

First Day of School for Grades 6 and 9 Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 View Vista Dr, Livingston, MT

Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 118 W Chinook St, Livingston, MT

Megafauna: Ice Age to Our Age Exhibit at Yellowstone Gateway Museum A new exhibit explores the last Ice Age in the Park County, Montana area and the megafauna that lived here, including the...

Robert DeMott & Marc Beaudin Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 122 S 2nd St, Livingston, MT

If renovations go as planned, Elk River Books will host the first event in its new home at 122 S. 2nd St., at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, with bird-themed poetry readings by Robert DeMott, author...

Fast Heart Mart Big Timber, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 17 Fast Heart Mart releases available on Bandcamp and save 40% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of CoronaCoaster Blues , Let's All...

Westside Historic District: Movers and Shakers Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Address: 228 W Callender St, Livingston, MT

Tour features more than 30 homes and businesses, the stories of the movers and shakers that helped build Livingston, including those living along “Banker’s Row” or Yellowstone Street, and more. A...