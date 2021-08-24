Coming soon: Carrington events

(CARRINGTON, ND) Carrington is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Carrington:

Women of Fort Seward Week Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:59 AM

Address: 615 10th Ave NW, Jamestown, ND

This week will focus on the women of Fort Seward, from the Officers wives, to nurses and laundresses. All week we will have demos on soap making, laundress roles, as well as Mrs. Patterson’s Tea...

Dinosaur Storytime Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Join us for a Rawrrrrsome storytime experience!! Tag/share with your dino loving friends! Saturday, August 28th @ 10:30am Located in Simply Dweh Boutique @ 109 1st Street West between Davoni's and...

Background Investigations for Police Applicants Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Law Enforcement Seminars LLC will be holding a police training in Jamestown, North Dakota - August 23-24, 2021.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Jamestown, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Jamestown, ND 58401

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Acrylic Painting Jamestown, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 115 2nd St SW, Jamestown, ND

Linda has years of experience working with acrylic paint from doing pet portraits to landscape paintings. This class is a great introduction to the medium for artists of all skill levels.

