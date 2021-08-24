Cancel
Seagraves, TX

Live events coming up in Seagraves

Seagraves Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SEAGRAVES, TX) Live events are coming to Seagraves.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Seagraves:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47EVpJ_0bbPAuAE00

Memorial Service

Hobbs, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 3321 N Dal Paso St, Hobbs, NM

Mayetta Hartford Parr, 92, of Amarillo, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Memorial services will be at Trinity Fellowship Church- Student Ministries Building, 5000 Hollywood Road at 2:00 PM...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNVzz_0bbPAuAE00

I AM Woman

Lamesa, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 202 NE BOSTON AVE, Lamesa, TX 79331

I AM Woman Women’s Conference A Radiant Women Ministries event

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23lxKt_0bbPAuAE00

Gallery Talk Reservation

Hobbs, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 Thunderbird Circle, Hobbs, NM 88240

The gallery talk with Craig Varjabedian is limited to 25 people. Join us for a meet and great, snacks, and a discussion from 5:30-7pm.

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves Bulletin

Seagraves, TX
