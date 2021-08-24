Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chamberlain, SD

Live events coming up in Chamberlain

Posted by 
Chamberlain News Alert
Chamberlain News Alert
 7 days ago

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Chamberlain is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chamberlain area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RPrYz_0bbPAnEN00

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uIEkX_0bbPAnEN00

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-18, Winner, SD

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show at Tripp County Historical Society Museum Check in From 10:00 to 1:00 Show From 1:00 to 4:00

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xAmiR_0bbPAnEN00

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD

Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZzG9_0bbPAnEN00

BICKNER ELECTRIC RETIREMENT AUCTION

Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28,2021 ----10:00 AM LOCATED: 116 W Railroad St - Kimball, SD 57355 APPLIANCES Brand New Crosley Deep Freeze Brand New Crosley Electric Stove Brand New Crosley Dishwasher...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202Qd9_0bbPAnEN00

CLARENCE BLUNCK ESTATE ABSOLUTE AUCTION – REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY – PLATTE, SD.

Platte, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

ABSOLUTE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION ABSOLUTE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION CLARENCE W. BLUNCK ESTATE Rob Rieser Personal Representative 521 E. 2nd Street, Platte, SD ABSOLUTE...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Chamberlain News Alert

Chamberlain News Alert

Chamberlain, SD
15
Followers
225
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Chamberlain News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chamberlain, SD
Government
City
Winner, SD
City
Kimball, SD
City
Chamberlain, SD
City
Platte, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Real Estate#Online Auction#Sd#Poles#Auction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy