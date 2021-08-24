Live events coming up in Chamberlain

(CHAMBERLAIN, SD) Chamberlain is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Chamberlain area:

Drug Interdiction Patrol Tactics in Rural Areas Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

This course is designed to provide rural law enforcement officers with the nuanced legal aspects of arrest, search and seizure for narcotics offenses. This course covers the hazards associated...

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: US-18, Winner, SD

Prairie Cruisers Car and Tractor Show at Tripp County Historical Society Museum Check in From 10:00 to 1:00 Show From 1:00 to 4:00

BROOMSTICK BARREL SERIES WINNER, SD Winner, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

EVENT DETAILS Barrels & 3D Poles Need to attend 4 of 7 races to qualify for awards exhibitions 5:00 PM Entries close at 6:15 PM with peewees at 6:30 followed by the open barrels, pole exhibitions...

BICKNER ELECTRIC RETIREMENT AUCTION Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:30 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28,2021 ----10:00 AM LOCATED: 116 W Railroad St - Kimball, SD 57355 APPLIANCES Brand New Crosley Deep Freeze Brand New Crosley Electric Stove Brand New Crosley Dishwasher...

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:30 PM

ABSOLUTE AUCTION REAL ESTATE & PERSONAL PROPERTY ONLINE AUCTION ABSOLUTE AUCTION ONLINE AUCTION CLARENCE W. BLUNCK ESTATE Rob Rieser Personal Representative 521 E. 2nd Street, Platte, SD ABSOLUTE...