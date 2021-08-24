Coming soon: Tracy events

(TRACY, MN) Tracy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tracy:

Volunteer Training Session #1 Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 107 S 4th St, Marshall, MN

We would like to invite anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer with Prairie Home Hospice to join in on one of our upcoming Volunteer Training Sessions! Need only attend one of the...

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Lyon County Caregiver Support Group Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

All caregivers are invited to join us every Wednesday for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Avera Marshall Sunroom/Dining Room – 300 S. Bruce St., Marshall. The...

One Book One County Author Talks Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave E, Lamberton, MN

Pam Nowak will be here to speak about her book Never Let Go. At the beginning of June we received 25 books to pass out to our community for everyone to read and pass along to another person to...

80's Night Trivia Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

How well do you know the 80's? Join us for 80's Night Trivia! Dress up and enjoy the evening---we may even pull out some Electric Lemonade and some Zubaz for the event! Come dressed up----prizes...

Starwatch Party Lynd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1897 Camden Park Rd, Lynd, MN

Make the stars your old friends as we watch the great celestial show in the skies over Southwestern Minnesota. We’ll have giant telescopes aimed at Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters, galaxies, and...