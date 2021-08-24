Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tracy, MN

Coming soon: Tracy events

Posted by 
Tracy Journal
Tracy Journal
 7 days ago

(TRACY, MN) Tracy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tracy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QRG4y_0bbPAkaC00

Volunteer Training Session #1

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 107 S 4th St, Marshall, MN

We would like to invite anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer with Prairie Home Hospice to join in on one of our upcoming Volunteer Training Sessions! Need only attend one of the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1naUIm_0bbPAkaC00

A.C.E. of SW Minnesota – Lyon County Caregiver Support Group

Marshall, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

All caregivers are invited to join us every Wednesday for coffee, conversation and support beginning at 10:00 a.m. in the Avera Marshall Sunroom/Dining Room – 300 S. Bruce St., Marshall. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gr6fW_0bbPAkaC00

One Book One County Author Talks

Lamberton, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave E, Lamberton, MN

Pam Nowak will be here to speak about her book Never Let Go. At the beginning of June we received 25 books to pass out to our community for everyone to read and pass along to another person to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sE40p_0bbPAkaC00

80's Night Trivia

Currie, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: 1575 250th Ave, Currie, MN

How well do you know the 80's? Join us for 80's Night Trivia! Dress up and enjoy the evening---we may even pull out some Electric Lemonade and some Zubaz for the event! Come dressed up----prizes...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B18DA_0bbPAkaC00

Starwatch Party

Lynd, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 1897 Camden Park Rd, Lynd, MN

Make the stars your old friends as we watch the great celestial show in the skies over Southwestern Minnesota. We’ll have giant telescopes aimed at Jupiter, Saturn, star clusters, galaxies, and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Tracy Journal

Tracy Journal

Tracy, MN
15
Followers
202
Post
609
Views
ABOUT

With Tracy Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marshall, MN
City
Tracy, MN
City
Lynd, MN
City
Lamberton, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Prairie Home Hospice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy