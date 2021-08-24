Coming soon: Keenesburg events

(KEENESBURG, CO) Keenesburg is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Keenesburg:

Relatives Raising Children Conference 2021 Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 01:45 PM

Address: 4430 South Adams County Parkway, Brighton, CO 80601

Are you raising a relative's child? You are not alone!

A Life to Remember 5K Walk/Run Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

RUN OR WALK IN REMEMBRANCE OF YOUR LOVED ONE OR TO HONOR THE LIFE OF ANOTHER

Museum Research at Brighton City Museum Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 22 South 4th Avenue, Brighton, CO 80601

The Brighton City Museum is able to accommodate researchers again! To ensure space, please choose a date and time to schedule your project!

PRESALE AND GENERAL ADMISSION! JBF Broomfield/Brighton Fall 2021 Brighton, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 9755 Henderson Road, Brighton, CO 80601

Come shop 50-90% BELOW retail on everything for your family! Get your FREE ADMISSION pass! And bring a bag for your loot!

New Library Director Meet & Greet Fort Lupton, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 425 S Denver Ave, Fort Lupton, CO

Stop in to meet our Library Director, Thomas Samblanet. Come by, chat and enjoy light refreshments.