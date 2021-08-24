Cancel
Henry, IL

Henry calendar: Events coming up

Henry Voice
 7 days ago

(HENRY, IL) Henry has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Henry:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYcOD_0bbPAfAZ00

Masterclass 18 novembre et Sing Sistah Sing 20 novembre

Mark, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: La Basse Passière, 61340 Perche-en-Nocé

20.00 heures 18 novembre masterclass/20:00 heures 20 novembre Sing Sistah Sing!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k7Sfm_0bbPAfAZ00

Silver Sneakers

Chillicothe, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:15 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 610 Cedar St, Chillicothe, IL

« All Events Silver Sneakers August 24 @ 10:15 am -

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hj2eE_0bbPAfAZ00

Kids Dance

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:05 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 PM

****Sign up today for the 2021 Kids Dance**** Performances on Aug 27th @ 6:05pm & Aug 28th @ 5:45pm at the Lacon Marina • {Practices will be at Pearce Community Center in Chillicothe on Aug 19, 24...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vdqoG_0bbPAfAZ00

Kiddie Parade **New time + Route**

Lacon, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:15 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:45 AM

Address: 415 5th St, Lacon, IL

Bring your kids along with their bike, pony, scooter, a battery operated car or truck and meet us at the parking lot of CVS in Lacon for our kiddie parade. We will parade from CVS to the stoplight...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uiVZQ_0bbPAfAZ00

Stop the Bleed

Sparland, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 21228 N. Yankee Ln, Sparland, IL 61565

Learn how to recognize and stop life threatening bleeding. This is course is a hands-on, free class for CSC members and their families.

Learn More

Henry Voice

Henry, IL
ABOUT

With Henry Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

