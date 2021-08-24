Cancel
Beresford, SD

Beresford calendar: Coming events

Beresford Post
 7 days ago

(BERESFORD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Beresford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beresford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kml1Y_0bbPAZp500

Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg, SD

Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 N Washington St, Viborg, SD

Join in to save local lives and give blood on the bloodmobile. Click HERE to schedule your donation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mpjkR_0bbPAZp500

Chix Chicken & Waffles — The Lazy H

Akron, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 IA-12, Akron, IA

Chix Chicken & Waffles! An exciting NEW Food Truck in Siouxland! Serving Friday 4pm to 8pm Serving Saturday 11am to 8pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYxT9_0bbPAZp500

Women’s South Dakota Tres Dias #2

Viborg, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD

Women\'s South Dakota Tres Dias is a three-day Christian weekend of ministry that revitalizes Christian women in their walk with Christ by encouraging them to: To impact their home and work...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gkm8u_0bbPAZp500

SUNDAY MUSIC ON THE PATIO

Canton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28079 481st Ave, Canton, SD

FREE EVENT! ALL AGES WELCOME! JOIN US ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 29TH FOR LIVE MUSIC ON THE PATIO FEATURING KEVIN JENSEN. WINDY CITY BITES FOOD TRUCK WILL BE HERE! YUMMY!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ky2RB_0bbPAZp500

5th Annual Wine & Beer Tasting

Centerville, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

*Unlimited Tasting with over 50 Wine and Beer Choices *Food and Beverages ($2 Domestic Beer) *Live Music by Poker Alice Band *Admission $25 Per Person

Beresford Post

Beresford, SD
