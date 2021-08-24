Beresford calendar: Coming events

(BERESFORD, SD) Live events are lining up on the Beresford calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Beresford:

Pioneer Memorial Hospital, Viborg, SD

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 315 N Washington St, Viborg, SD

Join in to save local lives and give blood on the bloodmobile. Click HERE to schedule your donation.

Chix Chicken & Waffles — The Lazy H Akron, IA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 701 IA-12, Akron, IA

Chix Chicken & Waffles! An exciting NEW Food Truck in Siouxland! Serving Friday 4pm to 8pm Serving Saturday 11am to 8pm

Women's South Dakota Tres Dias #2 Viborg, SD

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 45474 288th St, Viborg, SD

Women\'s South Dakota Tres Dias is a three-day Christian weekend of ministry that revitalizes Christian women in their walk with Christ by encouraging them to: To impact their home and work...

SUNDAY MUSIC ON THE PATIO Canton, SD

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 28079 481st Ave, Canton, SD

FREE EVENT! ALL AGES WELCOME! JOIN US ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 29TH FOR LIVE MUSIC ON THE PATIO FEATURING KEVIN JENSEN. WINDY CITY BITES FOOD TRUCK WILL BE HERE! YUMMY!

5th Annual Wine & Beer Tasting Centerville, SD

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 08:00 PM

*Unlimited Tasting with over 50 Wine and Beer Choices *Food and Beverages ($2 Domestic Beer) *Live Music by Poker Alice Band *Admission $25 Per Person