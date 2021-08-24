Live events coming up in Freer

(FREER, TX) Freer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freer:

Barbecueabend auf der Straussenfarm Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Airach 3, 78333 Stockach

Straussenfleisch vom Grill - Etwas dass sie auf jeden Fall einmal versuchen sollten!

Statewide and Regional Candidate Forum Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 N Texas Blvd, Alice, TX

Please join Jim Wells County in partnership with Duval County for a candidate Sid Miller- Incumbent Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, James White- Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, and...

Visitation San Diego, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4571 S Farm to Market 1329, San Diego, TX

Here is Alicia Gonzalez’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alicia Gonzalez (San Diego, Texas), born in Banquete, Texas...

Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX

Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won! You may also like the following events from...