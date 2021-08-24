Cancel
Freer, TX

Live events coming up in Freer

Freer Today
(FREER, TX) Freer is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Freer:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=041s7Z_0bbPAYwM00

Barbecueabend auf der Straussenfarm

Alice, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: Airach 3, 78333 Stockach

Straussenfleisch vom Grill - Etwas dass sie auf jeden Fall einmal versuchen sollten!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J6GFe_0bbPAYwM00

Statewide and Regional Candidate Forum

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2200 N Texas Blvd, Alice, TX

Please join Jim Wells County in partnership with Duval County for a candidate Sid Miller- Incumbent Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, James White- Candidate for Agriculture Commisioner, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abZyZ_0bbPAYwM00

Visitation

San Diego, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4571 S Farm to Market 1329, San Diego, TX

Here is Alicia Gonzalez’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alicia Gonzalez (San Diego, Texas), born in Banquete, Texas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Elgtl_0bbPAYwM00

Spare Some Love Bowling Fundraiser

Alice, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1610 E Main St, Alice, TX

Grab a Team of 4 people and join us for some fun raising funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Alice! Lots of Raffle items, 50/50 pot and awards to be won! You may also like the following events from...

Freer Today

ABOUT

With Freer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

