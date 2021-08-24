Events on the Eden calendar

(EDEN, TX) Eden is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eden area:

Adam berry San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX

Adam berry at Lone Wolf Pub, 115 Paintrock Rd, San Angelo, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 pm

The Golden Roses San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Austin Texas' Golden Roses second album on CD span Includes unlimited streaming of Devil's In The Details via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.

CISD Staff Appreciation Luncheon Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 20085 Toe Nail Trail, Christoval, TX

We would like to invite all Christoval ISD Staff members to let us serve you lunch this day. We will have a raffle for many different prizes. We hope to see you in the Annex to show you how much...

Endocrinology (San Angelo) San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1002 S Abe St #B, San Angelo, TX

Cook Children's endocrinology team treats infants, children and teens with conditions that are caused by or affect the hormonal balance of the body. We understand the importance of working...

How to do business with Goodfellow Air Force Base San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 69 N Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

At this training event, in the first half of the session, you will receive a general overview of how to effectively do business with government entities. This overview will review the specific...