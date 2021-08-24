Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eden, TX

Events on the Eden calendar

Posted by 
Eden Voice
Eden Voice
 7 days ago

(EDEN, TX) Eden is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Eden area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbtjN_0bbPAX3d00

Adam berry

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 115 Paint Rock Rd, San Angelo, TX

Adam berry at Lone Wolf Pub, 115 Paintrock Rd, San Angelo, United States on Fri Aug 27 2021 at 09:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L1qJq_0bbPAX3d00

The Golden Roses

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 123 S Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

Austin Texas' Golden Roses second album on CD span Includes unlimited streaming of Devil's In The Details via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download in MP3, FLAC and more.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15qmUD_0bbPAX3d00

CISD Staff Appreciation Luncheon

Christoval, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 20085 Toe Nail Trail, Christoval, TX

We would like to invite all Christoval ISD Staff members to let us serve you lunch this day. We will have a raffle for many different prizes. We hope to see you in the Annex to show you how much...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxXlb_0bbPAX3d00

Endocrinology (San Angelo)

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1002 S Abe St #B, San Angelo, TX

Cook Children's endocrinology team treats infants, children and teens with conditions that are caused by or affect the hormonal balance of the body. We understand the importance of working...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKjCN_0bbPAX3d00

How to do business with Goodfellow Air Force Base

San Angelo, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 69 N Chadbourne St, San Angelo, TX

At this training event, in the first half of the session, you will receive a general overview of how to effectively do business with government entities. This overview will review the specific...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Eden Voice

Eden Voice

Eden, TX
7
Followers
203
Post
444
Views
ABOUT

With Eden Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
Government
City
Eden, TX
Eden, TX
Government
City
Christoval, TX
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Lone Wolf Pub#Bandcamp#Flac#Christoval Isd Staff#Annex#Tx Cook Children
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy