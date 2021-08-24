Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Russellville, MO

Russellville events coming soon

Posted by 
Russellville Digest
Russellville Digest
 7 days ago

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Russellville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Hir7_0bbPAVIB00

Bicentennial Photography Exhibit: Across Our Wide Missouri

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 214 Adams St, Jefferson City, MO

Across Our Wide Missouri is the library's bicentennial exhibit that runs through the end of September. It features photography by Steven R. Strauch of Lebanon, Missouri, depicting the beauty of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU9gE_0bbPAVIB00

Fall Car Classic: Mick's Memorial Run

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4909 Countryside Park, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Support ILRC and persons with disabilities in Central Missouri at the Fall Car Classic! Judging begins at 1 pm, Awards at 3 pm

Learn More

Preschool Storytime

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 214 Adams St, Jefferson City, MO

For ages 3-5 in the MRRL Art Gallery East. No reservations needed. Stories and songs for preschoolers.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DyOIM_0bbPAVIB00

Parents' Club Formal Resale

Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1305 Swifts Hwy, Jefferson City, MO

This event is open to anyone, sellers and buyers don't need to be from Helias. Early access VIP shopping is from 1-2 pm for $5 per person. Open shopping is from 2-4 pm. Dresses may be dropped of...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23FX3T_0bbPAVIB00

LOS Night at the Races

Eldon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 50 Twiggy Ln, Eldon, MO

Time: Pits Open2:00 PMGates Open5:00 PMHot Laps At6:30 PMRacing Starts7:30 PM Classes: -Ozark 360 Sprints- Winged-USRA B-Modifieds-POWRi Super Stocks-LOS Pure

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Russellville Digest

Russellville Digest

Russellville, MO
27
Followers
179
Post
692
Views
ABOUT

With Russellville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, MO
City
Russellville, MO
City
Eldon, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
City
Jefferson City, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Russellville, MO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Photography#Super Stocks Los
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy