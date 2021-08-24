Russellville events coming soon

(RUSSELLVILLE, MO) Russellville has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Russellville:

Bicentennial Photography Exhibit: Across Our Wide Missouri Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 214 Adams St, Jefferson City, MO

Across Our Wide Missouri is the library's bicentennial exhibit that runs through the end of September. It features photography by Steven R. Strauch of Lebanon, Missouri, depicting the beauty of...

Fall Car Classic: Mick's Memorial Run Jefferson City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4909 Countryside Park, Jefferson City, MO 65109

Support ILRC and persons with disabilities in Central Missouri at the Fall Car Classic! Judging begins at 1 pm, Awards at 3 pm

Preschool Storytime Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 214 Adams St, Jefferson City, MO

For ages 3-5 in the MRRL Art Gallery East. No reservations needed. Stories and songs for preschoolers.

Parents' Club Formal Resale Jefferson City, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 1305 Swifts Hwy, Jefferson City, MO

This event is open to anyone, sellers and buyers don't need to be from Helias. Early access VIP shopping is from 1-2 pm for $5 per person. Open shopping is from 2-4 pm. Dresses may be dropped of...

LOS Night at the Races Eldon, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 50 Twiggy Ln, Eldon, MO

Time: Pits Open2:00 PMGates Open5:00 PMHot Laps At6:30 PMRacing Starts7:30 PM Classes: -Ozark 360 Sprints- Winged-USRA B-Modifieds-POWRi Super Stocks-LOS Pure