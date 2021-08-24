Cancel
Holyoke, CO

Holyoke calendar: Coming events

Holyoke News Flash
 7 days ago

(HOLYOKE, CO) Live events are lining up on the Holyoke calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Holyoke:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0waSef_0bbPAUPS00

International 13' Pull-Type Manure Spreader

Big Springs, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

International 13' Pull-Type Manure Spreader, 13’ Long, 5’ Wide, Pin Hitch, 540 PTO, 9.00-20 Tires, NOTE: Items Need To Be Removed From The Property By Sept. 25th Due To Seller Moving, Operational...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uYKvl_0bbPAUPS00

FIX ESTATE - DAY ONE

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 – FIX ESTATE AUCTION DAY 1 – SEDGWICK COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS &ndas...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPMeX_0bbPAUPS00

Church Council and Potluck

Holyoke, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 230 E Furry St, Holyoke, CO

Church Council and Potluck is on Facebook. To connect with Church Council and Potluck, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHtJy_0bbPAUPS00

SPECIAL YEARLING & CALF SALE AUGUST 31ST, 2021

Imperial, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET 130 ADELAIDE ST IMPERIAL NE 69033 SPECIAL YEARLING & CALF SALE HERE AT IMPERIAL AUCTION MARKET WE STRIVE TO MAKE SURE WE HAVE ALL THE TOOLS TO HELP SELL YOUR CATTLE FOR THE...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YzQB6_0bbPAUPS00

ADS Diesel Days

Julesburg, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: US-138, Julesburg, CO

Explore all upcoming diesel events in Dacono, find information & tickets for upcoming diesel events happening in Dacono.

With Holyoke News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

