Live events on the horizon in Exmore

(EXMORE, VA) Exmore is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Exmore:

Family Fun Raffle Accomac, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 23395 Tasley Rd, Accomac, VA

1st annual Family Fun Raffle. This is an online and over the air only event. Dozens of prizes given away during the event from BFL cornhole sets, Calcutta coolers, Weber Q grills and so much more...

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) Interface Training Belle Haven, VA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 15150 Merry Cat Ln, Belle Haven, VA 23306

ACEs teaches you about the role that trauma plays in your life and how resilience can keep you going.

Back to School Night Exmore, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 3500 Broadwater Rd, Exmore, VA

We invite all our families to our BACK TO SCHOOL NIGHT on THURSDAY, AUGUST 26th. It will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. All classes and divisions will have informational meetings that night, so be...

Watermelon Paint Party Cape Charles, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Attend a painting party or a charcoal sketching class, go for oil painting or canvas painting; there is a lot to discover in the world of drawing and painting. Come explore it with us and book...

Wine Tasting Class Onancock, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 6 College Ave, Onancock, VA

The classes will cover the following topics with multiple wines available for tasting and experiencing the differences between wines: