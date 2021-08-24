Cancel
Kellogg, ID

Kellogg calendar: Coming events

Kellogg News Flash
 7 days ago

(KELLOGG, ID) Live events are coming to Kellogg.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kellogg:

Mom Talk

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Social health is an important part of any mom's life. As the caregivers and nurturers, we tend to forget to take care of ourselves. When you deplete your own cup, how are you supposed to find...

Deep Roots with Arvid Lundin

Kingston, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1480 Coeur D'Alene River Rd, Kingston, ID

Arvid Lundin and Deep Roots will play live music from around 6:00 pm. Prime Rib - slow-cooked in The Snake Pit's smokers - will be served from 4 pm until it is all gone!

Gem State Stampede Xtreme Bulls

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 4056 N Government Way, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Gem State Stampede Xtreme Bulls at Findlay Arena on Aug 26th, 6:30pm

BBQ and Bands - Chili and Peach Glazed Chicken with Chimichurri with music by The McCues — The Culinary Stone

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 2129 Main St, Coeur d'Alene, ID

$15 per person. This includes BBQ entrée, sides and drink of your choice including beer and wine. This weeks BBQ is Steak Skewers with Chimichurri Music for the evening is Kathy Colton and The...

The Buckley Storms

Coeur d'Alene, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 4176 E Potlatch Hill Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID

Come check out The Buckley Storms as they make their debut up at Stella's on the Hill. Really looking forward to this one. You may also like the following events from Stellas on the Hill

